Iran sanctions ex-US National Security Adviser’s aide

Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement on Sunday imposed sanctions on Richard Goldberg, a member of the US' Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) and a former member of the United States National Security Council.

The text of the statement reads as follows:

According to the Articles 4 and 5 of the Law on Confronting Human Rights Violation and terrorist and adventurist acts of the United States in the region -- passed on August 13, 2017 -- and in order to achieve the objectives of the aforementioned law in imposing sanctions on American entities engaged in economic terrorism against the interests of the government and citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs imposes sanctions on Richard Goldberg a member of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and former aid to US National Security Adviser John Bolton. The sanctions comply with the clauses 6 to 8 of the said law.

MA/4989416