Defense Ministry unveils domestic ATC tower

In a ceremony in Tehran on Monday, Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami unveiled the air control tower, which has been developed and manufactured by SAIran, an electronics company run by the Iranian defense ministry.

According to General Hatami, the new achievement is equipped with domestically-built tools, including air control radio, telephone and radio recording systems, radio switching systems, and network synchronization systems.

All the equipment comply with the world’s latest developments and standards, he added.

The minister noted that each control tower will help save at least 2 million euros by preventing the imports of the equipment.

General Hatami said the mobile air control tower will help the country show a quicker response to different emergencies, including natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods, across the country.

