  1. Economy
Aug 2, 2020, 1:03 AM

Iran’s non-oil exports via SP Customs increase in 4 months

Iran’s non-oil exports via SP Customs increase in 4 months

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) - According to the Department General of South Pars Customs, 6,036,447 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $1,467,652,224, were exported via this customs office in first four months of the current year (from March 21 to July 22).

Head of Department General of Pars Energy Special Economic Zone’s Customs Amir Abbas Hamidi made the remarks in an interview with Fars News Agency and added, “over 6,043,568 tons of products [including methanol, propane, butane, light- and heavy polyethylene, gas condensates, ammonia, sulfur, styrene and crude oil] were exported from the country in the same period.”

He put the value of no-oil products exported via customs office at over $1,471,434,513, adding, “these non-oil products were exported to the countries including China, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Turkey, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Egypt and Kuwait.”

Some 6,465 tons of goods, valued at $121,095,965, were transited from the country from March 21 to July 22, showing a 22 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year, he added.

MA/FNA13990511000490

News Code 161708

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News