Iran’s non-oil exports via SP Customs increase in 4 months

Head of Department General of Pars Energy Special Economic Zone’s Customs Amir Abbas Hamidi made the remarks in an interview with Fars News Agency and added, “over 6,043,568 tons of products [including methanol, propane, butane, light- and heavy polyethylene, gas condensates, ammonia, sulfur, styrene and crude oil] were exported from the country in the same period.”

He put the value of no-oil products exported via customs office at over $1,471,434,513, adding, “these non-oil products were exported to the countries including China, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Turkey, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Egypt and Kuwait.”

Some 6,465 tons of goods, valued at $121,095,965, were transited from the country from March 21 to July 22, showing a 22 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year, he added.

MA/FNA13990511000490