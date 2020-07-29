  1. Economy
Exports via Kordestan customs top 1m tons in four months

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – Close to 1.22 million tons of goods worth $486.5 million were exported through the western Kordestan province during the first four months of the current fiscal (March 20-July 21), a senior customs official said.

According to Bakhtiar Rahmanipour, the head of the Kordestan Customs Administration, the above figures show a 68% and 76% hike in terms of value and volume respectively compared with the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Of the total amount, a total of 685,337 tons worth $272.46 million were the share of commodities produced in the province, he noted.

Iraq, Afghanistan, Russia, Romania and Turkey were the top export destinations.

A total of 12,917 tons of goods worth $14.76 million were imported to the province during the same period.

Top exporters to Kurdestan during the period were Iraq, Turkey, China, the Netherlands and Germany.

