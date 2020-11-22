Indonesia to study Iran's proposal to build oil refinery

Iran has proposed to build an oil refinery in Java, Indonesia with a processing capacity of more than 100,000 barrels per day, News portal Fuels and Lubes quoted IGN Wiratmaja Puja, director-general of oil and gas at Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

Local media citing Hassan Khosrojerdi, head of the joint Iran-Indonesia refinery’s board of directors, say the project is estimated at $8.4 billion.

Iran, which is seeking to boost crude oil exports, can supply crude oil to the proposed refinery. The is now conducting a project feasibility study, a spokesman for Iran’s oil ministry said.

Indonesia is building four refineries, ranging in capacity between 300,000 and 350,000 bpd each.

