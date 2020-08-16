Sweet gas output vol. in SPGC at 155% hike: CEO

Hadi Hashemzadeh Farhang made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Sunday and added that production volume of sweet gas will also register a hike in the current year (started March 21, 2020).

He put the number of refineries that were put into operation at South Pars Gas Company in 2013 at five, adding, “with the commissioning of new refineries, the number of refineries has increased by 12 before the termination of the last Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021).”

Presently, South Pars Gas Company accounts for more than 74 percent of domestic gas output share, he said, adding, “when the new phases of the company are put into operation, about two-thirds of the nationwide gas output is provided through South Pars Gas Company.”

According to the senior officials of the Ministry of Oil and National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), gas output production volume in South Pars Gas Company will hit from 280 million cubic meter in 2012 to 750 million cubic meters by the end of the current year.”

By increasing gas production volume at South Pars Gas Company, export of gas in this company has increased by 90 percent, he said, adding, “currently, about 80 million cubic meters of gas is exported by the company on average daily.”

MA/IRN83908309