Over 388 tons of narcotics seized in Iran in 4 months: cmdr.

Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaei broke the news on Thursday, saying that over 388,000 kilograms of narcotics have been seized across the country during the first four months.

He added that the figure indicates a 44 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

