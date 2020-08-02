Drug confiscations in Qazvin province up by 71%: cmdr.

Police Chief of Qazvin province Second Brigadier General Mehdi Hajian told Mehr on Sunday that the figure indicates a 71% jump compared with the similar period of the last year.

He noted that 302 smugglers have also been arrested in the province in the past four months.

The confiscated drugs included 1,330kg of opium, 75kg of hashish, 45kg of heroin, 14kg crystal meth, and 110kg of other narcotics, the General said.

According to the deputy head of Iran's Police, Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaei, over 388 tons of illicit drugs were confiscated in the country in the first four months of the current year. The number shows a 44% increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport. Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

