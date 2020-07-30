Police bust over 1 ton illicit drugs in Iran’s Mirjaveh

Commander of the Border Guard of the Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran (NAJA) Second Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the border guards gathered intelligence on the activities of a drug band at Mirjaveh border and found out that the smugglers had plans to transfer the narcotics into the country.

He added that tracking the band’s activities, the border guards of Mirjaveh entered an armed conflict with the smugglers, during which they managed to seize 796 kilograms of opium, 173 kilograms of crystal, 131 kilograms of hashish, and 5 kilograms of morphine.

According to Goudarzi, the smugglers fled to the highlands of the area using the darkness of the night.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

