Intelligence forces dismantle intl. drug smuggling band in NW

According to the released statement of the Iranian intelligence ministry, through extensive operations carried out by the Intelligence Ministry forces, an international drug smuggling gang has been identified and dismantled in West Azarbaijan Province

Following an armed clash between the Intelligence Ministry forces and the smugglers, the European leader of the gang was killed and other 7 key members of the gang who were trying to transfer the illicit drug consignment to European countries were arrested.

The Intelligence Ministry forces managed to confiscate 1,100 kilograms of heroin during the operation.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport. Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Tehran has always asked for international help in such operations, noting that the other countries, especially European states, should take responsibility and play a positive role in this fight or face its threats themselves.

The issue of drugs is a global scourge and there is the need for wide-scale cooperation at the international level so as to tackle this problem. Therefore, the Islamic Republic of Iran has adopted an interactive approach with the global community concerning the issue of drugs and has virtually indicated that it spares no efforts in enhancing cooperation with other countries and international organizations in the campaign against illicit drugs.

On this basis, Iran has always voiced its resolve for countering illicit drugs and reducing its harms at the global level. Iran's performance in countering drug trafficking has been effective in maintaining the security of different regions of the globe.

