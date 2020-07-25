Over 700kg of opium busted in Bandar Abbas

Police Chief of Hormozgan province Second Brigadier General Gholamreza Jafari said on Friday that the cargo was busted in a car chase by the police on the main routes of the southern city.

He noted that during the operation, two offenders were arrested and a pickup truck was also seized.

The offenders were trying to smuggle the illicit haul into the central parts of the country, the police chief noted.

According to reports, over 20 tons of different illicit drugs have been seized in Iran in the course the past week.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

MR/4981245