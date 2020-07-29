Iran's Police bust over 1.5 tons of narcotics in Zahedan

Second Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari, the Police Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan broke the news on Wednesday, saying that the anti-narcotics police forces of the province carried out extensive intelligence operations to uncover clues to the smuggling of big consignment of illicit drugs by members of a professional gang.

He added that the intelligence and operational teams of the police finally identified the members of this armed gang who were transferring a big consignment of narcotics in Zahedan.

Ghanbari noted that following an armed clash between the police and the smugglers, the police forces captured 1.651 tons of drugs, consisting of 1,515 kg of opium, 93 kg of crystal, 42 kg of heroin.

According to the police chief, two vehicles have been seized in addition to confiscation of a number of weapons and ammunition.

He went on to say that two smugglers have been arrested and two of them killed during the operation.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

