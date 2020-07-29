Asia holds record for most entries in Resistance Filmfest

The information and communication department at the 16th International Resistance Film Festival and due to the announcement of the festival`s Secretariat, up to now, 460 works from Asia, 280 works from Central America and South America, 325 works from Europe and 90 works from Africa have been registered in different sections at 16th Resistance International Film Festival.

It is worth noting India has submitted the highest number of works with 248 works and subsequently Turkey with 63, Brazil with 51, Spain with 33 films and Russia federation with 30 works.

The received works by the secretariat have been registered in different sections of the festival including main competition, the martyrs of the resistance, the Health Defenders, and the narration of the pen.

The deadline for submitting the works for the International Section of the 16th International Resistance Film Festival is on Thursday, August 20th.

The 16th International Resistance Film Festival will held in two times September 21th to 27th, coinciding with the Sacred Defense Week covering the sections "Defenders of Health", "Festival of Festivals" and Provincial selection of the section "Basij Filmmakers and from the 1st to the 7th of November, simultaneously with the Basij week, in the sections of "Iranian cinema", "world cinema", " Resistance Prominent Martyr", "Health Defenders, " Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" ," Narrations of Pen (Scriptwriting Competition) ", and the selection of the nationally nominees "Basij filmmakers". The 16th Resistance Film Festival will be held by association of the Revolutionary Cinema and the Sacred Defense and Fatah Revayat Cultural Foundation under the responsibility of Mr.Mehdi Azimi-Mirabadi as festival director.

MAH/PR

