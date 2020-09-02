  1. Politics
Army Aviation capable of conducting ops across region

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – The Commander of Army Aviation has pointed to the readiness of the force for carrying out military operations in the region.

“Army Aviation is able to conduct any mission and military operation not only in the Persian Gulf but across the West Asia,” Second Brigadier General Yousef Ghorbani said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Army Aviation personnel and commanders of the fifth base of the force in Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi province.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Army Aviation (IRIAA), also known as ‘Havanirooz’, has the responsibility of supporting the Army’s Ground Force by using transport, surveillance, and attacking aircraft and helicopters. The force also enjoys powerful military capabilities in direct confrontation with hostile forces as its role in the eight years of Iraqi imposed war against is undisputable.

