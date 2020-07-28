VIDEO: Al-Alam reports on unstable situation in S. Lebanon

“Zionist regime has falsely claimed that a number of Hezbollah fighters intended to infiltrate into the occupied Palestinian territory. The regime shelled the area heavily under the same pretext. Israeli reconnaissance planes are constantly patrolling the area. From time to time, fighters of Israeli regime appear in the skies of the region.”

On Monday, Israeli regime reported a serious security incident in occupied Shebaa farm in the southern part of Lebanon. It was claimed that Hezbollah forces intended to carry out an operation which was thwarted by the Zionist forces.

The situation in the village of Shebaa is unstable and the Zionist army is still in fear. The planes of Israeli regime do not leave the region for a moment. Moreover, not a single Zionist force can be seen in the embankments of Al-Ruwaisat. All this shows the intensity of fear and terror that the Islamic Resistance Movement has inflicted on the Zionists. Lebanese Resistance Movement has stated that it will definitely respond to the Zionist regime's attack on Syria, which resulted in the martyrdom of one of Hezbollah fighters.

MA