Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 28

Arman-e Melli:
Rouhani says he has received 23 requests for negotiations from US
Ebtekar:
Mousavi: Iran not caring about outcome of US election
Aftab:
Etemad:
Tehran's plan against Tel Aviv's traps
End of US hegemony
Etela'at:
Zarif: New post-coronavirus world order no longer western
Defense Ministry unveils homegrown air traffic control tower
Hezbollah: Zionist regime should wait for punishment
Iran:
Conflict on Lebanese border and occupied territories
Javan:
Mardom Salari:
Zarif: New world order no longer be completely Western after coronavirus
