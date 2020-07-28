Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 28

Arman-e Melli:

Rouhani says he has received 23 requests for negotiations from US

Ebtekar:

Mousavi: Iran not caring about outcome of US election

Rouhani: Iran has no problem with negotiation, not seeking to put up show

Aftab:

Rouhani: US has repeatedly requested to have negotiations, dialogue

Etemad:

Tehran's plan against Tel Aviv's traps

End of US hegemony

Etela'at:

Zarif: New post-coronavirus world order no longer western

Defense Ministry unveils homegrown air traffic control tower

Hezbollah: Zionist regime should wait for punishment

Iran:

Rouhani: 23 requests from US for negotiation

Conflict on Lebanese border and occupied territories

Javan:

Rouhani: Negotiation proposal a show

Mardom Salari:

Zarif: New world order no longer be completely Western after coronavirus

