India’s sugar consignment to Afghanistan arrives in Chabahar

According to Behrouz Aghaei, the head of Sistan and Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Organization, the vessel carrying 70 containers, including 1,890 tons of sugar, docked at Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar on Tuesday.

He added that the unloading process has started and the cargo will soon be delivered to Afghanistan via land borders.

In 2016, Iran, India, and Afghanistan decided to jointly establish a trade route for land-locked Central Asian countries.

Later on, in February 2019, the Afghanistan-Iran-India trade corridor for the trade between the two countries through Chabahar Port was officially inaugurated.

India has also sent several consignments of wheat to Afghanistan through Chabahar in the past months.

