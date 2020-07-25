Iran resolved to preserve balanced ties with Eurasia, E. Asia

"Iran has a longstanding policy of maintaining balanced, friendly relations w/ all Eurasian & E/S Asian powers," Abbas Mousavi tweeted.

"Our potential longterm cooperation agreements w/ China & Russia, & our continued joint work w/ India in Chabahar prove this. We are determined to uphold this policy," he added.

Since Iran is located in the Middle East region, the spread of peace, security, stability, and progress of the region is of paramount importance for the Islamic Republic.

Iran neighbors 15 regional countries and the country’s approach to the neighboring countries is strategic.

The Islamic Republic has declared its priority to the regional countries and its foreign policy is a balanced policy, ranging from western, northern to southern parts of the world.

