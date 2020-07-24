No end to US criminal acts: envoy

The criminal actions taken by US in threatening lives of ordinary people, ranging from economic terrorism to aviation terrorism, are not over, Kazem Gharibabadi added.

In his reaction to two US warplanes’ harassment on an Iranian passenger plane over the Syrian sky, he called the US government move “unacceptable”.

Gharibabadi called on the international community to stand up against such malicious behaviors and force the United States to behave like a normal country.

"The criminal acts of the United States in threatening the lives of ordinary people, ranging from economic terrorism to aviation terrorism” are not over. Isn't it time for the international community to stand united in the face of these acts in violation of US international law, which also threatens international peace and security, and to force it (United States) to act as a normal state? Threatening ordinary people and children and women to achieve political goals is the dirtiest kind of politics that will certainly fail,” he wrote in his Instagram page.

In response, spokesperson the US Central Command terrorist organization said a single F-15 had made a “visual inspection” of the Iranian airliner “in accordance with international standards... to ensure the safety of coalition personnel” at the military base in al-Tanf.

The command claimed that the US F-15 was on a “routine air mission” in Syria and conducted “a standard visual inspection of a Mahan Air passenger airliner at a safe distance of approximately 1,000 meters”.

