US terrorist act on Iran's airline requires reciprocal action

“The terrorist act of the United States, in addition to pursuing the case legally as government officials of the country have emphasized, also requires reciprocal action,” Abbasali Kadkhodaei tweeted on Friday.

Reacting to a move taken by US intruding warplanes in harassing an Iranian airliner in Syrian airspace, and wrote that in addition to prosecuting the case legally, it is necessary to use retaliation, because the nature of legal action requires a long time.

Two US warplanes put the lives of tens of Iranian and Lebanese civilians in danger after conducting dangerous maneuvering near Beirut-bound Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 on Syria’s air on Thursday night. The airliner’s pilot reportedly reduces flight altitude to avoid colliding with the warplanes which has led to several injuries among passengers.

