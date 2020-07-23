Twin bombings target support convoy for US forces in Iraq  

The convoy was making its way to support US troops in southern Iraq when it was hit by the twin explosives on Wednesday, Turkey's Anadolu Agency reported, citing a security source from Iraq.

The attack caused material damage to some of the trucks and their load.

This is the second attack of its kind in less than two weeks.

Back on July 11, unknown gunmen set fire to three trucks carrying equipment and military vehicles for US forces in the southern Al-Diwaniyah province.

In that attack, at least three vehicles of the convoy were reportedly destroyed or damaged in the attack.

Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January.

Baghdad and Washington are currently in talks over the withdrawal of American troops.

