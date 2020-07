Afghanistan's Ministry of National Defense announced on Monday that eight Afghan security forces were killed and nine other injured in an explosion in Maidan Wardak Province, Anadolu reported.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

In 2001, US forces along with NATO waged a war in Afghanistan claiming to fight against terrorism and since then the number of military and civilian casualties in the country has steadily increased.

