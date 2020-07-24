Developing parliamentary ties helps realization of agreements

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Thu. in his meeting with Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan and reiterated, "development of relations between Iran and Russia especially in parliamentary field plays an effective role in increasing level of interactions and helping implementation of bilateral agreements."

Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the strategic and important relations between Iran and Russia.

Russian envoy to Tehran, for his part, said that representatives of the Duma and Council of Russian Federation are ready to develop relations with their Iranian counterparts in the new term.

The interaction between different sections of parliaments of the two countries including commissions and Friendship-Parliamentary Groups, has a great impact in developing bilateral ties and advancing joint projects between Tehran and Moscow in regional and international arenas, the envoy added.

In addition, the two sides discussed cooperation of the two countries in the healthcare field to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also emphasized the need for increasing political and parliamentary consultations between Tehran and Moscow.

