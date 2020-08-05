Islamic Republic to stay as long as ballot boxes exist

Speaking in a cabinet session on Wednesday, Rouhani pointed to the anniversary of the Constitutional Revolution, saying that Iran has been the pioneer of democracy in the region.

“We should be aware that as long as we respect election and people’s vote, no power will be able to harm us. When our establishment, government, parliament, and other bodies are being elected directly or indirectly by people, it is meaningless for any other person sitting in a palace on the other side of the world to decide on the end of people’s government and [creating] unrest,” he said.

This item will be updated…

