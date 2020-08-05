  1. Politics
Islamic Republic to stay as long as ballot boxes exist

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, “as long as ballot boxes and elections exist, the Islamic Republic will remain.”

Speaking in a cabinet session on Wednesday, Rouhani pointed to the anniversary of the Constitutional Revolution, saying that Iran has been the pioneer of democracy in the region.

“We should be aware that as long as we respect election and people’s vote, no power will be able to harm us. When our establishment, government, parliament, and other bodies are being elected directly or indirectly by people, it is meaningless for any other person sitting in a palace on the other side of the world to decide on the end of people’s government and [creating] unrest,” he said.

