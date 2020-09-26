Iraqi FM meets, holds talks with President Rouhani

The Iraqi official, who arrived in the Iranian capital on Saturday morning, met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif at the Foreign Ministry before visiting President Rouhani.

As reported, in this trip, Hussein is discussing development of mutual ties and implementation of the previously accorded joint agreements with the Iranian officials.

This is Fuad Hussein's first visit to Iran since taking office.

In mid-July, heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian FM made a trip to Baghdad to hold separate talks with senior Iraqi officials with the aim of strengthening Iran-Iraq relations.

