Iran has advanced air defense capabilities: cmdr.

He made the remarks on Wednesday while visiting different parts of the Tehran Air Defense Rapid Reaction Division.

Referring to the significant role of Air Defense in defending the country, Mousavi said that the Islamic Republic enjoys modern technology to safeguard its territory.

During this visit, the Commander of the Tehran Air Defense Rapid Reaction Division presented a report on the activities carried out to upgrade combat capability and readiness of the forces.

Iranian military experts and technicians have made great headways in recent years in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces mostly self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iran has also conducted major military drills to enhance the defense capabilities of its armed forces and to test modern military tactics and state-of-the-art army equipment.

