Strong relations with all Iraqis cornerstone of Iran's policy

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif wrote, “Fruitful continuation of visit to Iraqi Kurdistan Met with KDP President @masoud_barzani, Iraqi Kurdistan Region Pres. @IKRPresident and Region PM @masrour_barzani. Strong relations with all Iraqis remain a cornerstone of Iran's policy. Our neighbors are our priority.”

Zarif met with Head of Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil on Sunday evening.

They held two rounds of talks, one accompanied by their delegations, and another behind closed doors.

The meetings were held upon Zarif’s arrival in Erbil after his visit to Baghdad earlier today.

