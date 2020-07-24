Police bust over 1 ton of drugs in southeastern Iran

Police Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan Second Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari broke the news on Thursday, saying that through extensive operations carried out by police forces, the consignment was traced and busted in the border region of Khash.

He added that the consignment contained 963kg of opium and 185.7kg of hashish.

An official with Iran Drug Control Headquarters said on Wednesday that over 19 tons of different drugs were seized in Iran during the last week, registering a 20% increase compared to the same period last year.

International Deputy of Iran Drug Control Headquarters Nasser Aslani also announced that out of this amount, the anti-narcotics police have confiscated 1538 kg of hashish, 159 kg of heroin, 431 kg of glass, 433 kg of grass, 13 kg of morphine and 1676 kg of other substances.

“Opium by 15,634 kg accounts for 79% of the discoveries” Aslani added.

He noted during this period, 6,835 offenders arrested and handed to judicial authorities, 423 vehicles, as well as 18 weapons, were confiscated.

According to Aslani, seven provinces of the country including Sistan and Baluchestan, Kerman, South Khorasan, Yazd, Isfahan, and Bushehr account for 73% of drug discoveries.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries. The war on drug trade originating from some regional countries has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

MR/4981245