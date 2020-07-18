Police bust 850kg of opium in Yazd

Brigadier General Abbas Ali Behdani Fard, the Police commander of Yazd Province said on Saturday that police forces of the province have identified and confiscated four illegal consignments of opium with a total weight of 850kg in the past 24 hours.

Five smugglers have been arrested in this regard who had intended to transfer the consignments of drugs to the capital of Iran from eastern borders, he added.

Earlier this week, the police forces of the central province busted over one ton of drugs in two separate operations.

More than 19 tons of illicit drugs have been confiscated in Yazd province since the beginning of the current calendar year (March 19), according to the police chief.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade originating from some regional countries has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

MR/4976000