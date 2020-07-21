Expanding ties with neighbors priority of Iran foreign policy

Speaking in a press conference, the Government spokesman expressed hope that officials of Iran and Iraq would have constructive and effective talks over deepening the relations and cooperation between the two countries during the visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to Tehran.

Embracing Al-Kadhimi and his accompanying delegation's arrival to Tehran, he added that “Iran’s neighborhood policy as a fundamental strategy in its foreign policy has entered a new arena and comprehensive development and effective communication with neighboring countries has been one of the main priorities of the government in recent years.”

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Al-Kadhimi is scheduled to hold talks with senior Iranian officials, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei during his visit to Tehran. This is Al-Kadhimi’s first international trip after assuming office in April.

The trip follows Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s visit to Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday (July 19).



