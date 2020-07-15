  1. Politics
Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi to visit Iran next week for bilateral tie

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will visit Islamic Republic of Iran next week for holding bilateral talks on a series of issues.

Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji revealed Iraqi Prime minister's visit to Tehran and stated that Iraqi prime minister will visit Iran in order to hold talk with senior Iranian officials and discuss about mutual interaction and cooperation.

“I am confident that countries of the region will offer positive and constructive solutions to the existing problems in Iraq in order to cooperate with Baghdad,” he added.

Turning to the strategic talks between Baghdad and Washington, Iraqi national security adviser said that in the second round of talks, the timing of withdrawal of US troops from Iraq is the wish of the Iraqi government and people.

