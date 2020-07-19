Iran Brass Ensemble to participate in Italian Brass Week

Iran Brass Ensemble will take part in the 21st edition of Italian Brass Week which is slated for July 19-26.

The Iran Brass Ensemble is made up of several outstanding musicians who are members of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra.

It has decided to perform the "Parsian Suite" composed by Pouya Saraei.

The guest artist is a singer and one of the best trumpeters, Omid Hajili.

Italian Brass Week is a festival born 20 years ago under the artistic direction of Luca Benucci, principal horn of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino. Over the years the festival worked on education and training of thousands of young musicians from all over the world, with the aim of consolidating a reality that too often goes unnoticed and give the opportunity to young musicians to be able to participate in a primary visibility event for the brass and music world.

During these years the Italian Brass Week moved to various locations in Tuscany, Santa Fiora, Vinci, to arrive in Florence in 2015.

International artists and bands will connect from all over the world to give exclusive live streaming concerts for our festival.

