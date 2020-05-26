  1. Video
May 26, 2020, 10:50 AM

VIDEO: Iranian orchestra, Azerbaijani master stage house performance

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Members of Iran's National Orchestra in cooperation with the renowned Azerbaijani musician, Ramiz Guliyev, have staged an online house performance of the piece ‘Layla’ composed by the late Azerbaijani composer, Vasif Adigozelov.

This was the third online performance of Iran’s National Orchestra, aimed at appreciating the guardians of the health during the quarantine.

The members of the orchestra have already conducted two famous hits “Sabokbal” and “Romantic Passion” in their houses, which are available online.

Promoting the motto “We Stay Home in Order to Go on Stage Sooner”, the first performance was released online on April 9 at TVA, the Iranian video sharing and film streaming website, and the second was released early May.

