VIDEO: Iranian orchestra, Azerbaijani master stage house performance

This was the third online performance of Iran’s National Orchestra, aimed at appreciating the guardians of the health during the quarantine.

The members of the orchestra have already conducted two famous hits “Sabokbal” and “Romantic Passion” in their houses, which are available online.

Promoting the motto “We Stay Home in Order to Go on Stage Sooner”, the first performance was released online on April 9 at TVA, the Iranian video sharing and film streaming website, and the second was released early May.