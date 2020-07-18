Sixth Indian shipment to Afghanistan arrives at Iranian port

Behrouz Aghaei said, “The Kashan ship carrying 355 TEUs loaded with 8,875 tons of wheat arrived in strategic Iranian port on Friday [July 17] morning.”

He added that the cargo will soon be delivered to Afghanistan via land borders.

The official said the consignment is part of a total gift of 75,000 tons from India to Afghanistan.

Aghaei noted that the Iranian port has handled over 38,500 tons of India’s wheat bound for Afghanistan since the beginning of the current fiscal (March 20).

The first batch of the humanitarian aid, consisting of 203 containers with a total weight of 5,000 tons, arrived in Chabahar in mid-April and was transferred to Afghanistan within 12 days.

According to the Embassy of India in Kabul, India is also gifting 5,00,000 tablets of HydroxyChloroquine to Afghanistan for health professionals and COVID-19 positive cases.

In 2016, Iran, India, and Afghanistan decided to jointly establish a trade route for land-locked Central Asian countries.

India had also sent a consignment of wheat to Afghanistan through Chabahar Port back in 2017.

Later on, in February 2019, the Afghanistan-Iran-India trade corridor for the trade between the two countries through Chabahar Port was officially inaugurated.

