Flight 752 black box to be decrypted in France in July: ICAO

"Iran has advised today’s ICAO Council Session that #PS752 black boxes are to be read-out in France on 20 July, employing #COVID19 protocols while assuring the participation of representatives from all countries involved," ICAO wrote in a Friday tweet.

"ICAO advisors will continue supporting all parties," it added.

Previously, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held phone talk with his Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne and said that the Islamic Republic will send the black box of the Ukrainian plane to France in near future or decryption.

It should be noted that the outbreak of the coronavirus and the suspension of international flights have interrupted the reading process of the black box of the Ukrainian plane.

The Tehran-Kyiv flight was unintentionally shot down by an Iranian air defense unit shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board.

The Iranian operator was reported to have mistaken the Boeing jetliner for a cruise missile.

The incident came as Iranian air defenses were at the highest level of alert following the country’s missile attacks against US bases in Iraq, which came in retaliation for Washington’s assassination of senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

ZZ/4959099