Armenia-Azerbaijan border clash threatens stability of region

In a Tuesday tweet, Vaezi wrote, "Border conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia threatens the interests of the two countries and the stability of the region and it is a cause for concern."

"Political solution to the issue considering the interests of both countries and their territorial integrity is the only way out of the crisis," he added.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to provide any assistance in this regard, given its mediation in the past and its neighborly relations," Vaezi noted.

On Monday, Vaezi held a phone conversation with Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, expressing regret and sympathy over the death of several soldiers in the conflict on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

He said that preserving the territorial integrity of countries, including the Azerbaijan Republic, has been and will be the regional strategy of Iran.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in separate telephone conversations with his Armenian and Azeri counterparts voiced Iran's readiness for easing tensions between the two countries.

He advised both sides to exercise restraint and initiate talks for the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The armed forces of Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia have recently clashed again, killing and wounding several soldiers who are said belong to both sides. Baku and Yerevan separately accused each other of starting the conflict.

