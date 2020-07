He has to participate at the club’s medical exam. If he successfully passes the medical examination, Beiranvand will officially join the Belgian football team.

He had been prevented from traveling to Belgium in mid-June for the measures taken by the European Union (EU) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beiranvand has been a key player for Persepolis in the last three years, helping the Reds win the Iran Professional League three times.

Nominated among 5 other players by AFC, Iran international goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has the chance to become the Asian World Cup Hero.

