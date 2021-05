"Speaking to @NBCNews, I made clear that a US return to the JCPOA is 100% dependent on the US itself", the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman wrote in his tweeter account.

"The JCPOA can be revived, But only if the US makes the necessary political decision and recognizes that bargaining ended in July 2015, when it signed the JCPOA", he added.

