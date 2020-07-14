Iran not to allow a bully undermine its interests

In a tweet on the fifth anniversary of signing JCPOA, Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote on Tuesday, “For 5yrs Iran remained a faithful party to a deal that was repeatedly violated by the US – & never received the promised support from Western parties. To #Iran, #DiplomcyMatters, however it will not allow a bully to undermine Iran’s interests by intimidating the int’l community.”

These remarks came as the US is making international efforts to extend Iran’s arms embargo, duration of which will be terminated in Oct. 2020 under the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

