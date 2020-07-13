Yemeni forces target Saudi military bases, oil facility: spox

The Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Monday, “Tadaween military camp in Marib was targeted during a meeting of Saudi military commanders with mercenaries, killing and injuring dozens of them,” Almasirah reported.

“Other military sites were targeted in Abha, Jizan, and Najran airports,” he added.

He added that a “giant oil facility in the industrial zone in Jizan was accurately targeted.”

Saree added that the military operation executed with undisclosed highly accurate ballistic missiles, and a large number of drones

“Our determination in the legitimate defense of Yemen until freedom and independence are achieved,” he stressed.

According to previous reports on Sunday, four ballistic Yemeni missiles and seven drones laden with explosives hit designated targets in the city of Khamis Mushait in the southwestern province of Asir and Abha, the capital city of Asir.

The reports added that King Khalid airbase in Khamis Mushait and the Abha International Airport were targeted during the retaliatory assault.

The Saudi-led coalition, however, claimed on Monday it had intercepted and destroyed the rockets and drones. The coalition did not report any casualties.

The attack came after Saudi fighter jets on Sunday pounded the Washhah district in Hajjah, leaving ten civilians dead and two others injured.

