Instead of accusing Iran, focus on resolving Yemen crisis

In a reaction to the false accusations made by Al-Hajraf about Yemen, Mousavi said: "Instead of making accusations and claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran, I advise the new Secretary-General to focus on seizing the attack of aggressors on Yemeni women and children and resolving the crisis through Yemeni-Yemeni talks."

"In contrast to the request of the Arab nations and regional Islamic countries, some of the members of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council have remained quiet against the threats of the US and the Zionist regime as well as the bombardment of Yemeni people and blockade of the country, which has stopped imports of fuel, foodstuff, and medicine to it."

Mousavi added that the Saudis' stance toward the resigned Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi's government and to UN General-Secretary's move to stop the war in Yemen proves Saudi Arabia's hypocritical behavior.

Saudis continue bombarding Yemen and underscore the significance of resolving the crisis in this country via military measures, he said, but they try to distract the world form their aggression by making unfounded accusations against other countries.

Saudi-led coalition emphasizes its alleged and false ceasefire in the country as it continues to attack Yemeni civilians.

So far, the international community has made no attempt to stop the war against Yemen; an issue that has drawn criticism from the Yemeni National Salvation Government.

Meanwhile, Martin Griffiths, the UN special envoy to Yemen, has taken a pro-Saudi stance and has not actually played a constructive role in ending the war in the country.

HJ/4973873