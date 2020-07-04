  1. Politics
Jul 4, 2020, 11:37 AM

Iran, Russia review energy coop.

Iran, Russia review energy coop.

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – Iranian ambassador and Russian Deputy Minister of Energy met and held talks on the energy cooperation.

During the meeting held in Moscow on Friday, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and Russia's Deputy Minister of Energy Anatoly Tikhonov discussed the process of energy cooperation.

The two sides agreed to hold the 16th round of the Joint Commission on Economic and Trade Cooperation between Iran and the Russian Federation in September.

Holding a working group on energy cooperation between the two countries and the implementation of several new projects in the fields of agriculture, energy, and transportation were among the topics discussed during the meeting.

Iranian ambassador appreciated Russia's recent support for Iran in political and international forums.

ZZ/FNA13990414000083

News Code 160505

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News