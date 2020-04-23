EU lambasts US opposition of Iran's loan request from IMF in battling COVID-19

Speaking in a press conference in Brussels on Wed., he said, “we have already announced that sanctions should not affect humanitarian trade activities.”

Americans persist that sanctions have no effect in this field, he said, adding, “the problem is that Iran does not have necessary financiaL resources for purchasing goods needed in the fight against COVID-19.”

Borrell reiterated that EU supports sanctions relief imposed by US against Iran and its request for loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to receive financial assistance in battling coronavirus global pandemic.

“We regret the US opposition to the IMF’s decision in this field. This request should have been accepted for humanitarian reasons but, according to the rules and regulations of the Fund, if countries oppose it, it is not possible to help.,” Borrell noted.

In an Instagram post in mid-March, 2020, CBI Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said he had written to the IMF’s head, Kristalina Georgieva, to stress Iran’s “right to benefit from the fund’s $50-billion Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI),” to help it cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The request, however, was opposed by the US.

Iran is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic and the US sanctions are hampering the country’s efforts to contain the virus.

