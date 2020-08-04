Saudi jets violated Stockholm ceasefire 71 time in 24h

The Saudi-led coalition continues to violate the Al Hudaydah ceasefire in Yemen, Al-Masirah reported.

According to the report, the Saudi coalition has violated Al Hudaydah ceasefire 71 times in the past 24 hours and the violations included the flying of 4 spy drones over Al-Jah and Al-Jabalyah, developing new fortifications in Al-Jah, in addition to 15 attacks with 47 missiles and artillery shells and 50 attacks with live bullets.

Since the signing of the Stockholm Agreement, which emphasizes the need for a ceasefire in Al Hudaydah, the Saudi-led coalition has not had the slightest adherence to the agreement.

The international community has so far taken no action against Saudi Arabia for repeated violations of the Stockholm Agreement.

Thousands of Yemenis have been killed since the Saudi invasion of Yemen, and according to the United Nations, the famine in this country has become the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.

