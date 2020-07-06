'CCIH in Tunisia to hold 'Iran's Day'

Meisam Farahani made the remarks after his meeting with the head of CCIH in Tunisia.

During the meeting, Farhani referred to the joint capacities between the two sides as a good opportunity for the expansion of mutual ties.

He voiced Iran's readiness for taking part in various cultural and international events held in Tunisia as well.

Farahani also expressed readiness for holding 'Iran's Day' at CCIH, which was welcomed by the center head in this meeting.

The CCIH head, for his turn, hailed Iran's participation in Tunisian cultural events and announced readiness for the development of cultural ties between Iran and his center.

HJ/4966268