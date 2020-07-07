Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 7

Arman-e Melli:

Iran will spare no effort in supporting Palestinian nation: Leader

Ebtekar:

All invited to join #I_wear_mask campaign

Ettele’at:

Shia Marjas condemn Saudi’s insult to Grand Ayatollah Sistani

Iran:

We embrace expanding ties with Venezuela: Vaezi

COVID-19 death toll in Tehran hits new high record

Seday-e Eslahat:

Iran’s capacities source of concern for US, Israeli regimes: Zarif

US presence in region brings nothing but insecurity: Ghalibaf

Kayhan:

Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia; three traitors that accepted West Bank annexation

Iran to spare no effort in backing Palestinian nation: Ayatollah Khamenei

America holds Independence Day ceremony with 34 deaths

Mardomsalari:

Flight simulator for Ilyushin unveiled

Hamshahri:

Coronavirus’ second attack on Iran’s economy

MAH