Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 8

Aftab:
Death record; COVID-19 claims live of 200 in Iran during 24h
Ebtekar:
Terrifying statistics of coronavirus
Analyst talks about US war rules against Iran and Tehran’s possible response
Mystery of Al-Hashimi’s assassination
Etemad:
Corona’s raging fever: 200 deaths in 24 hours
Ettela’at:
World condemns assassination of Iraqi analyst by ISIL terrorists
United Nations: Gen. Soleimani’s assassination violation of intl. law
Iran:
200 deaths in one day: this is a warning not a statistic
Javan:
Hamas says not alone against Zionists, Americans following Leader’s letter
Khorasan:
Assassination of Gen. Soleimani violation of UN Charter: UN Rapporteur
Kayhan:
200 deaths in a day: necessity of re-imposing restrictions
Suspicious assassination of Iraqi analyst; ISIL claims responsibility
US in path of collapse like Soviet: American Prof.
Beijing: US responsible for current tensions in JCPOA
Hamshahri:
Dangerous rise in outbreak’s death toll
