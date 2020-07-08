Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 8

Aftab:

Death record; COVID-19 claims live of 200 in Iran during 24h

Ebtekar:

Terrifying statistics of coronavirus

Analyst talks about US war rules against Iran and Tehran’s possible response

Mystery of Al-Hashimi’s assassination

Etemad:

Corona’s raging fever: 200 deaths in 24 hours

Ettela’at:

World condemns assassination of Iraqi analyst by ISIL terrorists

United Nations: Gen. Soleimani’s assassination violation of intl. law

Iran:

200 deaths in one day: this is a warning not a statistic

Javan:

Hamas says not alone against Zionists, Americans following Leader’s letter

Khorasan:

Assassination of Gen. Soleimani violation of UN Charter: UN Rapporteur

Kayhan:

200 deaths in a day: necessity of re-imposing restrictions

Suspicious assassination of Iraqi analyst; ISIL claims responsibility

US in path of collapse like Soviet: American Prof.

Beijing: US responsible for current tensions in JCPOA

Hamshahri:

Dangerous rise in outbreak’s death toll

MAH