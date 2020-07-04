Fire in power plant in SW Iran contained

At 15:30, local time, one of the power transformers caught fire and its burning oil also spread the fire in an area of the power plant, said Ebrahim Ghanbari, head of Ahvaz’s fire department. He went on to say that the fire was extinguished with the efforts of 16 firefighters and 5 fire trucks dispatched to the scene.

Ghanbari also said that no one has been injured in the incident.

Having an area of 45ha, the power plant is situated 5km into Ahvaz-Masjed Soleiman road with the capacity of producing 418 megawatts of electricity.

