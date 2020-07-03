  1. Video
Jul 3, 2020, 3:36 PM

VIDEO: Explosion at Turkish fireworks factory

VIDEO: Explosion at Turkish fireworks factory

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – An explosion at a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey injured at least 10 people Friday, officials and news reports said. There were an estimated 150 workers at the factory outside the town of Hendek, in Sakarya province.

Download 2 MB

At least 10 people were hospitalized, HabertTurk television quoted him as saying. Several firefighters and ambulances were sent to the factory, which is away from residential areas. However, explosions were continuing, hampering efforts to bring the fire under control. Earlier, television video showed a large, mushroom-shape cloud of smoke rising from the factory. 

News Code 160489

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 6 =

    Most Viewed