The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by Bahman Hosseinzadeh Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) and Second Vice Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Ali Nikzad.

This exhibition is held by fully observing of health protocols due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country.

The 12th Specialized Doors & Windows Technology International Exhibition will run until July 5.

MA/IRN83842250